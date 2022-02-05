QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QNTQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$14.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

