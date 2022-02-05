MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($275.28) to €270.00 ($303.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,047. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

