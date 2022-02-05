Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DLX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 386,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,987. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

