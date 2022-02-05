BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,532. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

