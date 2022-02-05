Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

BERY traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,527. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

