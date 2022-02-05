Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.60. 1,235,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.84. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

