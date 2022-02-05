Bitcoin Private Price Up 29.9% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003230 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00283468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.