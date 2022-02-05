-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. 1,120,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,219. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.41.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

