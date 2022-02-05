The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.48. Progressive reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.07. 1,895,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,348. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

