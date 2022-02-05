Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:WMS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,246. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.