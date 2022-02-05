Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 4,898,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

