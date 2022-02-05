Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,245. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

