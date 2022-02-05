Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $18,398,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,776,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52. Allbirds has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

