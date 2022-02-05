Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,257,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,885. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.