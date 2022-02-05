CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 991,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

