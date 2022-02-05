Analyzing Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moxian and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 138.04%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moxian and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 38.28 $70,000.00 N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.51 $74.41 million ($0.25) -9.20

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

