Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PNNT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 175,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $479.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 780,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

