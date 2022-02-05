Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.
Fortinet stock traded up $17.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.33. 2,543,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
