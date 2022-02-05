Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Fortinet stock traded up $17.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.33. 2,543,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

