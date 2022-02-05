Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.43-$7.58 EPS.

EL traded up $10.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.35. 2,579,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $267.55 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

