Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

NRDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 287,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nerdwallet stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Nerdwallet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

