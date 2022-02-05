Insights Network Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $4,037.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110556 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,563,946 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

