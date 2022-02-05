Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.