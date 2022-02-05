First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce sales of $705.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.90 million. First Horizon reported sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 4,834,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

