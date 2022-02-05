$333.80 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post sales of $333.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $332.90 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $341.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 281,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

