Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AVID traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 275,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $51,187,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 773.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 263,144 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.