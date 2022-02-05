Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,524,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,253,680. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

