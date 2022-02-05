Spartan Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $691,781.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $691,781.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 100,349,853 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

