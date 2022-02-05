Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,925,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,366,976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $375.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,152.79. 12,660,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,362.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

