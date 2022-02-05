Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $61.04. 1,994,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,217. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

