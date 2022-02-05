Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 218,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

