Cook Protocol (COOK) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

