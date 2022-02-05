Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna updated its FY22 guidance to at least $22.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.37. 2,036,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.
In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
