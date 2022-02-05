BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce sales of $82.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $80.35 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in BGSF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in BGSF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in BGSF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BGSF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in BGSF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 72,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,885. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

