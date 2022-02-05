$387.21 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post $387.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.06 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,498. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

