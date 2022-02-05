CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and $90.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00184060 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00379789 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,882,591 coins and its circulating supply is 154,882,591 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.