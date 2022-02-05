Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 141,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

