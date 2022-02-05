Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.23. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. 2,495,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,384. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

