Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Hits $4.69 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $260,451.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EQZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.