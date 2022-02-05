Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.03). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

SRTS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,983. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -416.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

