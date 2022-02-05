Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Tops $10.17 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $55,766.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00292340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011504 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,854,618 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

