Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-$8.65 EPS.

LLY traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.70. The company has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

