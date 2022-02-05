Evoke Wealth LLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

