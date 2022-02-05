Comparing Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78% Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.78 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -34.86 Cytosorbents $41.01 million 3.86 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -10.11

Cytosorbents has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.60%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.93%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Cardiovascular Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

