G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.10). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 602,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,977. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 529,863 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

