Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Fuel Green.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ HTOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 43,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $21.18.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.