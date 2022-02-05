Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Fuel Green.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% during the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 43,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.