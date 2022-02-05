Endor Protocol Price Up 42% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $19,301.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00248162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001851 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002361 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.