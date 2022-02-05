DAOventures (DVD) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $430,795.99 and $5.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

