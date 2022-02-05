Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $73.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.02) to €75.00 ($84.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $60.20. 54,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,455. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

