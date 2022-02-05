Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $73.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
DPSGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.02) to €75.00 ($84.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $60.20. 54,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,455. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
