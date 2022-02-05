Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $8.60

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

