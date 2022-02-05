Analysts Set D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) PT at $17.66

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:HEPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. 427,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,164. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
